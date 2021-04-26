Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has $10.79 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 3.0% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

NYSE DE opened at $376.27 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $392.42. The company has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.52 and a 200-day moving average of $298.43.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

