SHIELD Market Cap Achieves $329,775.71 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $329,775.71 and approximately $3,784.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,500.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.04 or 0.04702817 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.77 or 0.00457500 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $833.52 or 0.01557964 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.02 or 0.00714049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.20 or 0.00480745 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00059903 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.24 or 0.00415391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004280 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

