Shield Protocol (SHIELD) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $85,284.00

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $85,284.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $6.27 or 0.00011652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00062301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.94 or 0.00284245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $534.29 or 0.00993008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.72 or 0.00720599 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00025672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,794.39 or 0.99979943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.