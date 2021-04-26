Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOUR. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $99.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.35. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 2,374,860 shares of company stock worth $218,384,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 48,122 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 623.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,364,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

