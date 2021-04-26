ShipChain Price Tops $0.0037 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $179.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00064659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00019755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00060848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.60 or 0.00744322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00093846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.18 or 0.07575786 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.