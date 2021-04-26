ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $145.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

SWAV traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,369. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $162.58. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 5,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $746,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,577,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 979,500 shares of company stock worth $120,599,006. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

