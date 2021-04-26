Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.21 and last traded at $61.67. Approximately 131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 128,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.73.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $862.72 million, a P/E ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,573 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 662,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,974,000 after purchasing an additional 280,870 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after buying an additional 123,383 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,040,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 53,387 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

