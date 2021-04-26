Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $1,644.50

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from $1,750.00 to $1,644.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,334.18.

SHOP stock traded up $65.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,164.82. The stock had a trading volume of 63,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,389. Shopify has a 52-week low of $595.03 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,143.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,137.45. The company has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

