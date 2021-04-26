Shopping Price Reaches $124.21 on Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $120.66 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can now be bought for $124.21 or 0.00231318 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shopping has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shopping alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00061384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00284584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.15 or 0.00985398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.21 or 0.00726663 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,433.54 or 0.99505935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 971,359 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.