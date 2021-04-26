ShowHand (HAND) Hits Market Cap of $265,690.55

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $265,690.55 and approximately $824.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00065531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00060673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.56 or 0.00740825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,226.20 or 0.07835710 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

HAND is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

