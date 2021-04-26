SHPING (SHPING) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.26 Million

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, SHPING has traded up 635.7% against the dollar. SHPING has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $2.26 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00064463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00020082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00061202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.15 or 0.00742108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00094713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.57 or 0.07419398 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

