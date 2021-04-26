Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

NYSE SSTK traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.08. 9,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,087. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $180.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. Equities analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,514,607 shares in the company, valued at $880,071,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,224,596.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 84.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after acquiring an additional 222,344 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

