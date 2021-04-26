SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of SIBN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.90. 1,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,853. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $36.09.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $612,055.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,683.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $71,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,068,072 shares of company stock worth $32,678,250 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

