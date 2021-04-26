Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GCTAF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $38.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $48.65.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

