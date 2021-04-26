Sienna Senior Living Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sienna Senior Living in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$168.83 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.65.

TSE:SIA opened at C$14.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$980.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.42. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$15.00.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Jack C. Macdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at C$451,180. Also, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total value of C$57,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,742,219.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -256.44%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

