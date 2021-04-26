Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $249.97

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $249.97 and last traded at $249.25, with a volume of 11135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.84.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.47.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Signature Bank by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

