Signature Bank to Post FY2022 Earnings of $15.30 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $15.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.20. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.47.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $238.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.36. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $249.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,968,000. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,045,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 496,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,152,000 after buying an additional 324,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

