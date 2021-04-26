Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Down 12.8% This Week

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $13,561.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00064746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00061669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.70 or 0.00739891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00094456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.85 or 0.07454087 BTC.

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

