Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) was down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.54 and last traded at $61.55. Approximately 13,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,141,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

About Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

