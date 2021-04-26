Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.55

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $43.31, with a volume of 230096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

