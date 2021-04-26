Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.07

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.07 and last traded at $70.86, with a volume of 18300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.28.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $116,943,000 after acquiring an additional 417,412 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,997,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $23,754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,760 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

