Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) PT Lowered to $8.75 at Roth Capital

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its target price decreased by Roth Capital from $9.00 to $8.75 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SVM. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM remained flat at $$5.44 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,323. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter worth $156,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter worth $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 334,654 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 447,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 285,499 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

