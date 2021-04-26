Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $115.33

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $115.33, but opened at $121.00. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $117.23, with a volume of 7,157 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.79 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.63.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $4,041,653.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

