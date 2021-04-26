SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for SITE Centers in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.96.

NYSE SITC opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.56 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $23,956,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,045 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 649,926 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.