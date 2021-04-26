SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CFO Sells $109,335.16 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,754.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SITE stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.92. 8,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,960. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $184.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

