SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Sets New 1-Year High at $185.01

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $185.01 and last traded at $185.01, with a volume of 3949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Barclays upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.69 and a 200-day moving average of $155.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,428 shares of company stock worth $4,242,087 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 68,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,705,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

