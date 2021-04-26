Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €111.00 ($130.59).

Sixt stock traded up €0.60 ($0.71) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €111.80 ($131.53). The company had a trading volume of 22,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -157.91. Sixt has a 12-month low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a 12-month high of €120.20 ($141.41). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €109.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

