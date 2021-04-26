Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €111.00 ($130.59).

Sixt stock traded up €0.60 ($0.71) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €111.80 ($131.53). The company had a trading volume of 22,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -157.91. Sixt has a 12-month low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a 12-month high of €120.20 ($141.41). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €109.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

