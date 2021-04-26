SKALE Network Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $339.94 million and $61.63 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00064596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00060709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.56 or 0.00744510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00093849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.11 or 0.07529711 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKL is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 660,416,667 coins. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.