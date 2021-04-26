Skechers U.S.A., Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $51.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,512,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,874,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 743,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after buying an additional 248,540 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 695,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

