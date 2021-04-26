Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)’s stock price fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.13 and last traded at $50.16. 69,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,668,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

Several research firms have commented on SKX. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $566,731.12. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,795,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

