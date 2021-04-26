Skycoin (SKY) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $3.03 or 0.00005645 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $60.63 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00061384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00284584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $529.15 or 0.00985398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.21 or 0.00726663 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,433.54 or 0.99505935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

