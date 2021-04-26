SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to announce $162.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.92 million and the highest is $170.82 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $174.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $653.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $618.27 million to $683.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $652.93 million, with estimates ranging from $615.95 million to $676.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $71.25 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $7,311,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 454,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 69,986 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

