SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.14. 9,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 40,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)

SLC AgrÃ­cola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agricultural Production and Land Portfolio. Its products include soybean, corn, and cotton, as well as other products, such as wheat, sorghum, and corn seeds. The company also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture; and engages in leasing of its properties.

