Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.05

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$34.05 and last traded at C$33.77, with a volume of 334924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZZZ shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$248.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.2799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

