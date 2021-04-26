SLM Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for SLM in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SLM’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of SLM opened at $19.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. SLM has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in SLM by 493.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,240,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,738 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

