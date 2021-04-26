SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 432,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of SLR Investment worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 67,949 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 337,650 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $777.16 million, a PE ratio of -153.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. SLR Investment had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

In other SLR Investment news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

