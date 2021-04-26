SmartCash Hits Market Cap of $21.54 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. SmartCash has a market cap of $21.54 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,941.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.08 or 0.04612558 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.68 or 0.00453610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $835.38 or 0.01548676 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.94 or 0.00719192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.98 or 0.00487536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00060019 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.52 or 0.00412529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004269 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

