Smartshare Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $152,763.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00056163 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00015842 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

