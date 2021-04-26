Smith Barney Citigroup Begins Coverage on ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALNPY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.45. 8,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.38. ANA has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

