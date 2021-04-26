Smith Barney Citigroup Begins Coverage on Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY)

Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Yamato stock remained flat at $$27.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. Yamato has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91.

Yamato Company Profile

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations centering on TA-Q-BIN; and value-added services, such as Cool TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Collect.

