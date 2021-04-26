Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,664.00

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,664 ($21.74) and last traded at GBX 1,661 ($21.70), with a volume of 373445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,647 ($21.52).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,555.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,503.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In related news, insider George Buckley bought 860 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).

Smiths Group Company Profile (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

