Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.13

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 5048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

SMGZY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

Smiths Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

