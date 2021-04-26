Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Richard Thomas Miller Sells 2,250 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $538,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Snap-on stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $235.91. 9,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $114.02 and a 12-month high of $242.18.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $20,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

