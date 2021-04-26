SnowSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $9.36 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and approximately $974,502.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $30.68 or 0.00056855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.31 or 0.00285961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.70 or 0.00992724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.65 or 0.00727633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,897.31 or 0.99879736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,101 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

