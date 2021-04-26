Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Trading Down 1.1%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €34.20 ($40.24) and last traded at €36.28 ($42.68). Approximately 362,255 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.70 ($43.18).

The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of €35.28 and a 200-day moving average of €34.92.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

