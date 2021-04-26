SOL Capital Management CO Sells 14,418 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $31.40 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

