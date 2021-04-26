Solana Trading Up 48.3% Over Last 7 Days (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 48.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a market cap of $12.57 billion and approximately $1.73 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be bought for approximately $46.58 or 0.00087461 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00064295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00019787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00061474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.95 or 0.00741517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00094638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.05 or 0.07384203 BTC.

Solana Profile

SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 493,886,983 coins and its circulating supply is 269,856,623 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.