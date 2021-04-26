Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%.

SOI opened at $10.27 on Monday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.52 million, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In other news, major shareholder Solaris Energy Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $69,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065. Corporate insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

