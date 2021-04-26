SOMESING Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.22 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $18.22 million and $5.38 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00062884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00282997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.92 or 0.00999714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $394.33 or 0.00732861 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,820.14 or 1.00024521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

