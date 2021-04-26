SOMESING (SSX) Trading 3.8% Lower This Week

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $17.02 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00272588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.65 or 0.01023634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00025248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00687903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,571.46 or 1.00132276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.